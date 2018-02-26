FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 26, 2018 / 9:10 PM / Updated a day ago

Australian shares set for a positive start; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Tuesday as risk appetite may remain supported by a
strong performance on Wall Street overnight.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5
percent, or 35 points, to 6,050, a 7.8-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark ended
Monday up 0.7 percent.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4
percent, or 29.45 points, to 8,369.98 at 2105 GMT.

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.