February 15, 2018 / 9:16 PM / a day ago

Australian shares set to edge higher; NZ rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to move
slightly higher at Friday's open, tracking positive performance
in equities and oil in the United States. 
    All three major U.S. indices                       ended
more than 1.2 percent higher on Thursday while U.S. crude oil
futures settled up 1.2 percent, with a weak U.S. dollar in the
backdrop.                      
    Australian share price index futures          rose about 0.3
percent, or 20 points, to 5,882, a 27-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark added
1.2 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2
percent in early trade, due to gains in industrials and consumer
staples.
    The biggest prop on the index was a2 Milk         , which
was trading as much as 0.9 percent higher.
    The Pacific nation is due to report January Manufacturing
PMI data later in the day.
