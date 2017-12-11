FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares set to gain; NZ flat
#Financials
December 11, 2017 / 9:11 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Australian shares set to gain; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge up
on Tuesday tracking a strong overnight session from Wall Street,
while oil stocks are set to benefit from higher oil prices.
    Wall Street indexes were higher on Monday with boosts from
technology and energy sectors as oil prices rose     .
    The local share price index futures          rose 14 points
to 6018.0, a 19.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell about 0.1
percent in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru, editing by Larry
King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
