Australian shares set to gain; NZ flat
December 13, 2017 / 9:24 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Australian shares set to gain; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Thursday, tracking a rise in Wall Street following a
widely expected interest rate hike in the United States.
    The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a
percentage point on Wednesday, as anticipated.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 21 points
to 6048.0, a 26.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.14 percent on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell
marginally in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)

