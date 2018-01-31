Australian shares set to slide; NZ falls

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to slide on Thursday, pressured by a fall in iron ore prices that could hurt related commodity stocks and by a decline on Wall Street, following hawkish comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 1.4 percent at 510 yuan on Wednesday. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks reversed from gains earlier in the session to trade lower on Wednesday after the Fed said it sees inflation rising this year, signaling it remains on track to boost interest rates again in March. Australian share price index futures fell 0.1 percent or 3 points, a 59.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.3 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent or 19.490 points to 8,422.520 in early trade. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)