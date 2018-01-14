FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares to open higher on Wall Street rally; NZ up
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
End of a chip boom? Memory chip price drop spooks investors
Technology
End of a chip boom? Memory chip price drop spooks investors
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu in India
Editor's Picks
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 14, 2018 / 9:31 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Australian shares to open higher on Wall Street rally; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Jan 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Monday, led by financials, taking their cue from Wall
Street, which hit record highs on earnings optimism.
    Wall Street continued its rally on Friday with record
closing highs as the fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off
with solid results from banks, and robust retail sales drove
investor optimism about economic growth.     
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5
percent, or 31 points to 6049, a 21.1-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark closed
marginally higher on Friday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2
percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.