FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#Financials
February 8, 2018 / 9:25 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Australian shares to plunge tracking Wall Street; NZ lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
substantially weaker on Friday, tracking a tumble on Wall Street
as investors remained on edge amid several volatile sessions.
    Major indexes in the United States fell about 2 percent in
late afternoon trading.     
    The local share price index futures          plunged 119
points to 5,694, a 196.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent
on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 1
percent in early trade, making it on track to end lower for all
the days it traded in the week.
    
       

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.