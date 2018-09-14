FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 14, 2018 / 6:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australians warned to cut strawberries after needles found in fruit

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australians have been warned to cut strawberries before eating them after sewing needles were found in several punnets, triggering the withdrawal of three brands from sale nationwide.

Australian authorities earlier this week asked people to dispose of strawberries purchased from Woolworths Group if they bore the brand of Berry Licious or Berry Obsession after three punnets were discovered to include fruit embedded with sewing needles.

The advice was late on Thursday expanded after police in Australia’s north east said they had received four complaints about needles with Donnybrook branded strawberries.

All three brands have now been withdrawn from sale.

“Until advised, consumers should cut up strawberries before consuming them,” Queensland state government said in a statement.

The health scare casts a shadow over Australia’s strawberry industry, worth more than A$130 million ($93.61 million) each year.

“We would hope the public can see this for what it is, as an isolated incident ... this because strawberries are safe to eat,” said Jennifer Rowling, industry development officer at Strawberries Australia, which represents growers.

($1 = 1.3887 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.