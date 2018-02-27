Australia to recall 2.3 mln vehicles with Takata airbags - ABC

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australia’s government plans to order the recall of more than two million vehicles fitted with Takata Corp airbags that have been linked to deaths worldwide, the ABC reported on Wednesday.

About 2.3 million vehicles will be subject to the compulsory recall and the airbags must be replaced within two years, the broadcaster added.

Around 60 models are affected including those made by Toyota, Mazda, Ford, Volkswagen, Honda, BMW, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru and others, it said.

About 2.7 million vehicles have already been subject to a voluntary recall, of which 1.7 million have had their defective airbags replaced, ABC reported.

Last week, Takata Corp’s U.S. unit agreed to settle a probe by 44 state attorneys general into accusations it concealed a deadly safety defect with air bag inflators.

In the biggest bankruptcy of a Japanese manufacturer, Takata Corp sought court protection from creditors in June as costs and liabilities mounted from almost a decade of recalls and lawsuits. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)