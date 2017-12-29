FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia presses India for transition period on new pulses tariffs
Sections
Featured
Russian tankers fuelled North Korea via transfers at sea
Exclusive
World
Russian tankers fuelled North Korea via transfers at sea
South Korean students dive into virtual currency frenzy
Cryptocurrency
South Korean students dive into virtual currency frenzy
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
Yearender
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
December 29, 2017 / 5:48 AM / in 2 days

Australia presses India for transition period on new pulses tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia is pressing India to allow a transition period for newly introduced tariffs on imported pulses to avoid any disruption to existing contracts or shipments in transit.

India last week imposed a 30 percent tax on chickpea and red lentil imports, just a month after putting a 50 percent tariff on peas, to support local farmers.

Trade Minister Steven Ciobo said in a statement on Friday that he has asked his Indian counterpart for a period of transition for the tariffs on chickpeas and red lentils and was seeking a swift resolution.

Australia exports about A$1.2 billion ($935 million) of the two pulses each year. Analysts estimate that India accounts about half of the shipments.

The tariffs are a further blow for local farmers after Australia’s official commodities forecaster this month pegged production of chickpeas to fall nearly 50 percent in the current season due to adverse weather.

($1 = 1.2832 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Paulina Duran; Editing by Jane Wardell and Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.