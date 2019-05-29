Refile: U.S. Marine dies of injuries in Australian training accident

(Refiles to refer to Marines throughout)

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A U.S. Marine has died after being hurt in a vehicle accident during training exercises in northern Australia, the Marine Corps said on Wednesday.

About 2,500 U.S. Marines are stationed in the tropical city of Darwin, strategically located on the coastal doorstep of neighbouring Indonesia, as part of an annual rotation programme that began in 2011.

Lance Corporal Hans Sandoval-Pereyra died on Tuesday after being hurt in the vehicle accident at a military training area about 110 km (70 miles) southeast of Darwin on Saturday, the Marine Corps said in a statement.

“He was a beloved member of our community and our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends,” said his commander, Colonel Russ Boyce.

Sandoval-Pereyra was treated at the scene before being evacuated to hospital, where he died from his injuries. Another Marine was hurt but was released from hospital and the accident is being investigated.

The accident follows the deaths of three Marines in Australia in 2017 when their aircraft crashed during training manoeuvres off the east coast.