VIENNA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - An explosion and fire at Austria’s main gas pipeline hub killed one person and injured 18 others, one severely, a fire brigade spokesman said on Tuesday.

A police spokesman confirmed that 18 people were injured at the Baumgarten site in eastern Austria, a major transfer point for natural gas in the region. (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Dale Hudson)