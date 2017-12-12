FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-EU 'closely monitoring' situation at Austria's main gas hub after blast
December 12, 2017 / 2:47 PM / a day ago

RPT-EU 'closely monitoring' situation at Austria's main gas hub after blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday said it was closely monitoring the situation at Austria’s main gas pipeline hub after an explosion that prompted Italy to declare a state of emergency as flows from the strategic site were cut off.

“The Commission is in contact with all Member States via the EU’s Gas Coordination Group and continues to closely monitor the situation,” a Commission spokeswoman said. “We understand that the origin of the explosion is purely technical.” (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

