MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The explosion, which rattled Austria’s main gas pipeline hub and led to gas supplies disruptions in Europe, has underlined the need for Gazprom’s gas projects, a Kremlin spokesman said on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s explosion, in which one person was killed and 21 were injured, led Italy to declare a state of emergency as flows from the site were cut off for most of the day. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Polina Devitt)