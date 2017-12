BRATISLAVA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s main gas transit route to Austria was suspended after a fire at Austria’s Baumgarten hub, Slovak pipeline operator Eustream said on Tuesday.

“As a result of the event in Austria... we adjusted the transit regime in our network to fully secure its safety and suspended transit to Baumgarten,” a spokesman said.

He added there was no impact on gas supplies in Slovakia. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; editing by Jason Neely)