Austria increasing size of planned digital tax, finance minister says

Austria's Finance Minister Hartwig Loeger addresses the media before a cabinet meeting in Vienna, Austria August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria has increased the size of its planned tax targeting tech companies, to 5 percent of their advertising revenue in the country, from 3 percent previously, Finance Minister Hartwig Loeger said in an interview with ORF radio on Wednesday.

The planned levy is part of a package of measures targeting large tech companies including Google, Amazon and Facebook, which Austria’s right-wing government accuses of not paying their fair share in taxes.

The planned measures also include lowering the threshold for value-added tax to apply to packages entering the country, as previously announced. Loeger told ORF the various measures were expected to raise more than 200 million euros ($224.44 million) a year.

($1 = 0.8911 euros)