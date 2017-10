VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern has no intention of standing down as leader of the Social Democrats despite them losing to their conservative coalition partners in a parliamentary election on Sunday, he told broadcaster ORF.

Top candidate of Social Democratic Party (SPOe) and Chancellor Christian Kern prepares for the first TV statements after Austria's general election in Vienna, Austria, October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Asked if the loss would have an impact on his political career, Kern said: “No, I have said I will stay in politics for 10 years and there are nine years to go.”