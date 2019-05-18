Austria's Kurz pulls plug on coalition, calls for snap election

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz addresses the media in Vienna, Austria, May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Conservative Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz pulled the plug on Saturday on his coalition with the far-right Freedom Party after a damaging video prompted its leader to step down as vice chancellor.

“Enough is enough,” Kurz said in a statement to the media, listing several lesser scandals involving the Freedom Party that did not cause their coalition to collapse. He said he would propose to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen that a snap election be held as soon as possible.