FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Juncker says approves of Austria's pro-European coalition deal
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 19, 2017 / 11:38 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

EU's Juncker says approves of Austria's pro-European coalition deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday he approved of Austria’s coalition agreement, saying he would judge the government of Christian Democrats and the far-right Freedom Party by its deeds.

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz poses with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ahead of a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“As is the case with all governments, we will assess the Austrian government by its deeds,” Juncker told a news conference in Brussels, after meeting with Austria’s new Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Juncker said he believed the coalition agreement showed Austria was on a pro-European path.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.