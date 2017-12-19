EU's Juncker says approves of Austria's pro-European coalition deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday he approved of Austria’s coalition agreement, saying he would judge the government of Christian Democrats and the far-right Freedom Party by its deeds.

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz poses with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ahead of a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“As is the case with all governments, we will assess the Austrian government by its deeds,” Juncker told a news conference in Brussels, after meeting with Austria’s new Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Juncker said he believed the coalition agreement showed Austria was on a pro-European path.