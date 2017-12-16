FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's conservative-far right government says will be reliable EU partner
December 16, 2017 / 3:53 PM / 3 days ago

Austria's conservative-far right government says will be reliable EU partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Austria’s newly formed conservative far-right coalition government said on Saturday it would be a reliable partner in a European Union it seeks to reform to return more power to national governments.

“We will contribute as an active and reliable partner to the further development of the EU, in the sense that the principle of subsidiarity should be the focus,” the parties said in their government programme.

The programme by the People’s Party (OVP) and the anti-immigration Freedom Party (FPO), which has a partnership agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s party, also listed relaxing relations between Russia and the West as one of their aims. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)

