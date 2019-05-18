Austria is heading for snap election - APA

Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache addresses the media in Vienna, Austria, May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria is heading for snap elections after Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache resigned on Saturday over video that showed him discussing state contracts with a potential Russian backer in return for political support, news agency APA said, citing sources in Strache’s Freedom Party.

The release of the video by two German media outlets threw the Austrian government into a deep crisis with many questioning whether conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz can still govern in coalition with the far-right Freedom Party.