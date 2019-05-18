Austrian president, Kurz due to speak after far-right leader quits

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s vice chancellor and longtime far-right leader, Heinz-Christian Strache, said on Saturday he was stepping down over “catastrophic” video footage of him that threatens to bring down the right-wing coalition government.

FILE PHOTO: Austria's Vice Chancellor and head of Freedom Party Heinz-Christian Strache addresses the media in Vienna, Austria April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File photo

Freedom Party (FPO) leader Strache was shown in the footage of as-yet unknown origin meeting a woman posing as the niece of a Russian oligarch in 2017, shortly before the election that brought him to power.

Strache described the sting as a “targeted political assassination” that never led to any money changing hands, insisting the only crime that took place was illegally videotaping a private dinner party.

In the footage published by German media on Friday evening, a week before European Parliament elections, he appears to offer to funnel contracts towards a company in exchange for political and financial support.

“It was dumb, it was irresponsible and it was a mistake,” Strache told a news conference, fighting back tears as he asked his wife and others to forgive him.

“In the cold light of day, my remarks were catastrophic and exceedingly embarrassing,” he said about the video, in which he also referred to party financing rules and how to work around them, but also insisted on having to act legally.

Speculation swirled about whether the fallout would be limited to Strache or if Chancellor Sebastian Kurz would call a snap election only 18 months after the coalition between his conservatives and the FPO was formed.

Kurz’s office said he would issue a statement at 7:45 p.m. (1745 GMT), far later than originally expected. President Alexander Van der Bellen, who has the power to appoint ministers and dismiss the entire government, will speak at 8:35 p.m., news agency APA reported.

Kurz has repeatedly distanced himself from the FPO over lesser scandals, mostly ones involving party officials and anti-Semitism or racism, to protect his popularity.

“This is the tip of the iceberg,” Thomas Drozda, from the opposition Social Democrats, told national broadcaster ORF.

“I expect the chancellor, who evidently has known about this video for 48 hours, and that his coalition partner is drowning in a swamp of corruption, to speak and explain his position. He has been hiding for 48 hours ... he owes the country an explanation.”

“BRAGGING TEENAGER”

In an at-times rambling defence of his behaviour, Strache also apologised for flirting with the woman, whom he describes as attractive in the recording.

“It was typical alcohol-fuelled macho behaviour in which, yes, I also wanted to impress the attractive female host and I behaved like a bragging teenager,” he said.

Strache said he would be replaced by Transport Minister Norbert Hofer, his deputy within the party who narrowly lost 2016’s presidential election and is more popular than the sometimes aggressive and abrasive Strache.

“I do not in any circumstances want my wrong behaviour to provide a pretext for the government to collapse,” Strache said.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Opposition parties including the liberal Neos party and the Greens called for a snap election. A crowd of thousands with left-wing placards and banners gathered on the square outside Kurz’s office, chanting “Snap elections now!”. Police estimated their number at 5,000.

Kurz’s coalition options are limited. Although his party remains in the lead in opinion polls it is still well short of a majority. The only party other than the FPO with enough seats to form a majority is the Social Democrats, with which Kurz has difficult relations.

Although he and the FPO share a hard line on immigration and he brought the far right into government, he has also been at pains to protect his image as a pro-European centrist, particularly abroad.