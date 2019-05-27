Freedom party will 'likely' support no-confidence vote against Austria's Kurz - APA

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz gestures during a meeting after European Parliament elections at the Austrian People's Party (OeVP) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BERLIN (Reuters) - Austria’s Freedom party will probably support a no-confidence vote scheduled for Monday against Austria’s conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, news agency APA said on Monday.

The party will “likely support” the motion brought against Kurz, the Austrian news agency cited Norbert Hofer, former Austrian transport minister and a senior figure in the party’s leadership, as saying.

The no-confidence vote had been brought after a secretly filmed video of former Freedom party chief Heinz-Christian Strache prompted the dissolution Austria’s government coalition between his party and Kurz’s conservatives.