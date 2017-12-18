FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel looks forward to working with Austria, including on Europe
December 18, 2017 / 12:37 PM / in a day

Merkel looks forward to working with Austria, including on Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she hoped for close cooperation with Austria’s new governing coalition, in which a Eurosceptic far-right party sits, adding that she would follow Vienna’s developing policies on the European Union closely.

“I would like a good cooperation with our neighbour Austria. We will follow how the EU policy of Austria develops,” she said. “Chancellor (Sebastian) Kurz has the intention of being an active partner in Europe, and I am glad of that. We have lots of problems to solve in Europe.”

Reporting By Thomas Escritt

