Austrian far-right leader says has ruled out Brexit-style vote

VIENNA (Reuters) - The Austrian far-right Freedom Party (FPO) has agreed to rule out a referendum on Austria leaving the European Union as part of a coalition deal with conservatives led by Sebastian Kurz, FPO leader Heinz-Christian Strache said on Saturday.

At a joint news conference with Kurz on details of their coalition deal, Strache said the two had agreed to expand direct democracy progressively. Kurz also said Austria’s stance on Russian sanctions would not change with the pro-Moscow FPO joining the government.