FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian far-right leader says has ruled out Brexit-style vote
Sections
Featured
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
ASHES
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
U.S.
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 16, 2017 / 5:38 PM / in 3 days

Austrian far-right leader says has ruled out Brexit-style vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The Austrian far-right Freedom Party (FPO) has agreed to rule out a referendum on Austria leaving the European Union as part of a coalition deal with conservatives led by Sebastian Kurz, FPO leader Heinz-Christian Strache said on Saturday.

At a joint news conference with Kurz on details of their coalition deal, Strache said the two had agreed to expand direct democracy progressively. Kurz also said Austria’s stance on Russian sanctions would not change with the pro-Moscow FPO joining the government.

Reporting by Francois Murphy and Kirsti Knolle. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.