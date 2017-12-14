Austria's Kurz optimistic on coalition deal with far right by Christmas

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz said on Thursday that coalition talks with the far-right Freedom Party were in the “home straight” and a deal on forming a government should be reached by next week.

Head of the People's Party (OeVP) Sebastian Kurz addresses the media as he arrives for coalition talks in Vienna, Austria November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/Files

Kurz, who is just 31, led the People’s Party to victory in a parliamentary election on Oct. 15 with a hard line on immigration that often overlapped with that of the anti-Islam Freedom Party, which came third.

“I can report that I am very optimistic that we will achieve our goal of concluding the coalition talks before Christmas,” Kurz told reporters after meeting President Alexander Van der Bellen.