SPI Group says Austrian court ruled it owns two vodka brands

VIENNA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Spirits International (SPI) said on Tuesday that an Austrian court had granted it the trademark rights to Stolichnaya and Moskovskaya vodka in Austria, only weeks after it was stripped of the Stolichnaya rights in the Netherlands.

“The Appellate Court of Linz ruled in favour of SPI Group, confirming their ownership of both trademarks in Austria,” SPI said in a statement.

SPI faces challenges over the Stolichnaya brand in markets including other European Union countries, the United States and Australia.