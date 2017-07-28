FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Autogrill confirms 2016-2019 guidance despite exchange rate swings
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
July 28, 2017 / 2:12 PM / 12 days ago

Autogrill confirms 2016-2019 guidance despite exchange rate swings

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italian motorway and airport caterer Autogrill confirmed an ambitious three-year guidance published in March despite the recent weakening of the dollar versus the euro.

* CFO Alberto de Vecchi told analysts at a conference call he sees no reason to change group's 2016-2019 guidance

* CFO said it is impossible to make forecasts on exchange rates, acknowledges that the dollar rate this year could be less favorable than expected

* He added summer season in North America started soft, now is improving, adds Europe enjoyed a good start

* CEO Gianmario Tondato said re-organisation of Italian to be done by year-end, would not change perimeter of group

* CEO said group could seize opportunities for acquisitions in convenience retail sector but "not at any cost"

* the group reported on Friday a 4.3 percent rise in its first-half revenues at current exchange rates thanks to a good sales at the group's airport restaurants and bars (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

