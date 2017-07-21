FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 days ago
Autoliv Q2 operating profit in line, sees subdued growth in Q3
#Regulatory News
July 21, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 20 days ago

Autoliv Q2 operating profit in line, sees subdued growth in Q3

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 21 (Reuters) - Swedish auto safety gear maker Autoliv reported quarterly operating earnings in line with expectations but forecast little growth in like-for-like sales and a slightly softer margin for the third quarter.

Stockholm-based Autoliv, the world's largest maker of airbags and seatbelts, said second-quarter operating profit rose to $216 million to come in roughly in line with the mean forecast and year-ago figure of $213 million. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Johan Ahlander)

