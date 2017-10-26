FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Autoliv Q3 profit lags forecast, sees flat like-for-like sales
October 26, 2017 / 10:12 AM / a day ago

Autoliv Q3 profit lags forecast, sees flat like-for-like sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Swedish auto safety gear maker Autoliv reported quarterly operating earnings below market forecasts on Thursday and said it expected like-for-like sales to be virtually flat in the final quarter of the year.

Stockholm-based Autoliv, the world’s largest maker of airbags and seatbelts, said its third-quarter operating profit fell to $159 million from $191 million in the year-ago quarter, lagging a mean forecast for $192 million in a Reuters poll.

The company said one-off costs in the quarter totalled $37.6 million compared with $7.7 million seen by analysts. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom and Niklas Pollard, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

