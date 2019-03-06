White House pressures automakers on fuel rules, blocking California: sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is pressuring automakers to back its effort to roll back Obama-era fuel economy standards and bar California from setting its own emissions standards or requiring electric vehicles, sources said Wednesday.

On Friday, White House officials met with senior lobbyists from General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and urged them to back the Trump administration’s effort. Last month, the White House said it had ended talks with California aimed at trying to reach a consensus on fuel efficiency requirements. The administration said in August its preferred plan is to freeze fuel efficiency standards at 2020 levels through 2026.