Australia's Automotive Holdings to sell refrigerated logistics business to HNA Group for $213 mln

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Automotive Holdings Group Ltd said on Thursday it will sell its refrigerated logistics business to a unit of HNA Group (International) Co Ltd for A$280 million ($213.28 million) in cash.

The enterprise value of the deal will be A$400 million after including assumptions of finance lease liabilities associated with the refrigerated logistics business.

Stephen Cleary will remain with the refrigerated logistics business as CEO, the company said.