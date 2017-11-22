FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Automotive Holdings to sell refrigerated logistics business to HNA Group for $213 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 22, 2017 / 9:55 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Australia's Automotive Holdings to sell refrigerated logistics business to HNA Group for $213 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Automotive Holdings Group Ltd said on Thursday it will sell its refrigerated logistics business to a unit of HNA Group (International) Co Ltd for A$280 million ($213.28 million) in cash.

The enterprise value of the deal will be A$400 million after including assumptions of finance lease liabilities associated with the refrigerated logistics business.

Stephen Cleary will remain with the refrigerated logistics business as CEO, the company said.

$1 = 1.3129 Australian dollars Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
