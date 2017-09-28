FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China sets 2019 NEV sales quota for automakers at 10 pct of annual sales
September 28, 2017

China sets 2019 NEV sales quota for automakers at 10 pct of annual sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China’s industry ministry said on Thursday that it has set the 2019 new energy vehicles sales quota for automakers at 10 percent of their annual vehicle sales for the year.

For 2020, the NEV sales quota will be set at 12 percent of the annual sales, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement on its website.

The measures will be effective starting on April 1, 2018, the ministry added. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

