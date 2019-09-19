Timeline: Trump aims to end half century of California regulating car pollution

Morning traffic makes its way along a Los Angeles freeway in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - The Trump administration said on Thursday it was revoking California’s power to set its own fuel efficiency laws, a move that could lead to legal battles over environmental policy issues that will affect the auto industry and consumers.

Here is a snapshot of California’s history of setting car pollution rules.

1966/67 - California sets the first U.S. rules for car pollution, or tailpipe emissions, after scientists reveal cars causing smog. U.S. Federal Air Quality Act allows California to set emissions standards more stringent than federal levels.

2000s - California adds greenhouse gas emissions to pollutants it regulates for vehicles. Other states follow California.

June 2009 - The Obama administration approves an Environmental Protection Agency waiver, allowing the state to set its own standards for fuel emissions, stricter than the federal limit on fuel efficiency.

August 2018 - The Trump administration proposes a roll-back on the Obama-era fuel efficiency standards, particularly looking to strip California of its power to set its own standard.

July 2019 - California reached an agreement with Ford Motor Co, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG and Honda Motor Co Ltd on fuel efficiency, a deal that bypasses the federal government’s attempt to strip California’s power.

September 2019 - Trump administration confirms that the Environmental Protection Agency, a federal pollution regulator, will revoke California’s power to set its own standards for fuel efficiency.

Source: Government websites, Reuters data