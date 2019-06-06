Money News
June 6, 2019 / 9:36 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Major automakers back compromise on U.S. vehicle emissions rules, urge deal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traffic backs up on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway in New York, U.S., August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of major automakers on Thursday backed a compromise on vehicle emissions aimed at heading off a confrontation between California and the Trump administration over requirements through 2026.

In a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed by more than a dozen major automakers including General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Co and Volkswagen AG, the companies urged a compromise “midway” between the Obama era standards that require about 5% annual decreases and the Trump administration’s proposal that would freeze vehicle emissions requirements at 2020 levels through 2026.

In a separate letter to President Donald Trump, they urged “both the federal government and California to resume discussions and to remain open to regulatory adjustments.”

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Berkrot

