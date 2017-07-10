FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda confirms 11th U.S. death tied to ruptured Takata air bag inflator
July 10, 2017 / 5:27 PM / a month ago

Honda confirms 11th U.S. death tied to ruptured Takata air bag inflator

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said Monday it had confirmed an 11th U.S. death involving one of its vehicles tied to a faulty Takata Corp air bag inflator.

The Japanese automaker said the incident occurred in Florida in June 2016 when an individual was working on repairs on a 2001 Honda Accord and the air bag ruptured. At least 17 deaths and 180 injuries worldwide are now tied to the defect that prompted the largest ever auto safety recall and led Takata to file for bankruptcy protection last month. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)

