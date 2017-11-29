FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Automakers pledge ethical minerals sourcing for electric cars
#Technology News
November 29, 2017 / 1:27 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Automakers pledge ethical minerals sourcing for electric cars

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Leading carmakers including Volkswagen and Toyota pledged on Wednesday to uphold ethical and socially responsible standards in their purchases of minerals for an expected boom in electric vehicle production.

A Volkswagen logo is seen at Serramonte Volkswagen in Colma, California, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/Files

Demand for minerals such as cobalt, graphite and lithium is forecast to soar in the coming years as governments crack down on vehicle pollution and carmakers step up their investments in electric models.

To cover its plans for more than 80 new models by 2025, Volkswagen (VW) alone is looking for partners in China, Europe and North America to provide battery cells and related technology worth more than 50 billion euros ($59 billion).

Talks with major cobalt producers, including Glencore, at VW’s Wolfsburg headquarters last week ended without a deal.

More than half of the world’s cobalt comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo, a country racked by political instability and legal opacity, and where child labour is used in mines.

On Wednesday, a group of 10 leading passenger-car and truck manufacturers announced an initiative to jointly identify and address ethical, environmental, human and labour rights issues in raw materials sourcing.

The partnership dubbed “Drive Sustainability” consists of VW, Toyota Motor Europe, Ford, Daimler, BMW, Honda, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo Cars and truckmakers Scania and Volvo.

The alliance “will assess the risks posed by the top raw materials (such as mica, cobalt, rubber and leather) in the automotive sector,” said Stefan Crets of the CSR Europe business network.

“This will allow Drive Sustainability to identify the most impactful activities to pursue” to address issues within the supply chain.

($1 = 0.8449 euros)

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
