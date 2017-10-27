FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2017 / 3:20 PM / in 13 hours

U.S. launches pilot program to alert owners of uncompleted auto recalls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday it is funding a pilot program that will notify drivers in the state of Maryland if they have open uncompleted recalls at the time they register their vehicles.

The government says only about 70 percent of auto safety recalls are completed. Automakers have been struggling to convince millions of owners of vehicles with potentially faulty Takata air bags to get needed repairs. Automakers have been recalling record numbers of vehicles in recent years.

Reporting by David Shepardson

