TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Japan Iron and Steel Federation does expect any decline in demand for automobile steel sheets, its top official said, despite automakers Nissan and Subaru revealing that they failed to comply with final inspection procedures for decades.

“At the moment, the demand from manufacturers such as automobiles in particular has been very strong,” the federation’s Chairman Kosei Shindo told a news conference. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Richard Pullin)