May 17, 2019 / 8:11 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Toyota sharply criticizes Trump designation on auto imports

FILE PHOTO: A Toyota logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Friday criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to declare some auto sector imports a national security threat, saying it sends a message to the Japanese automaker that “our investments are not welcomed.”

The automaker, which is in the middle of building a $1.6 billion joint venture assembly plant and said in March it will invest $13 billion in U.S. operations by 2021, said in a statement that its U.S. operations “are not a national security threat.”

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Grant McCool

