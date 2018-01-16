FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 12:59 PM / a day ago

GM sees 2017 EPS near top of target, 2018 'in line' with 2017

Nick Carey, Joseph White

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Tuesday that it expects 2017 full-year earnings per share to hit the high end of its forecast and that 2018 earnings will be in line with results of a year earlier.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker had predicted earnings per share for 2017 in a range from $6 to $6.50.

GM said its pre-tax earnings and automotive cash flow would be in line with 2017 and predicted “further earnings acceleration” in 2019 as its next generation of pickup trucks hits the U.S. market.

Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum

