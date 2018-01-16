FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 10:49 PM / Updated a day ago

Nissan's Infiniti to become predominantly electric brand - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Japanese carmkaker Nissan Motor Co. (7201.T) plans to transform its upscale Infiniti brand into a primarily electrified vehicle offering, Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said on Tuesday.

    All new Infiniti models launched in or after 2021 will be either electric or so-called “e-Power” hybrids, Saikawa told the Automotive News World Congress in Detroit.

    “We are going to make Infiniti the premium and highly electrified brand,” he said.

    Reporting by Laurence Frost and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Sandra Maler

