Peugeot CEO: All PSA vehicles will electrified by 2025

DETROIT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Peugeot SA Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday that by 2025 “the PSA Group will be 100 percent electrified,” and will offer “no less than 40 electrified vehicles.”

Auto industry executives use the term electrified to describe fully electric vehicles, and vehicles that use hybrid systems that combine battery systems and petroleum-fueled engines.

Tavares, speaking to the Automotive News World Congress in Detroit, said 80 percent of the French automaker’s vehicles will have the capability to navigate themselves under limited conditions by 2030, and 10 percent will have “level four and level 5” autonomy. (Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Sandra Maler)