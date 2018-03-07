FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 7:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

TAKE A LOOK-Geneva auto show

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    March 7 (Reuters) - Car industry executives are gathering at
the Geneva auto show, facing a tougher task to meet EU emissions
regulations due to a plunge in diesel vehicle sales and worrying
about a potential trade war with the United States.
    
LATEST STORIES
> Nissan in talks to buy France's Renault stake                 
> Daimler, Volvo Cars sceptical over Geely alliance             
> Car firms say Brexit barriers would hit UK plants             
> Electric sports cars blur the need for speed                  
> Porsche sees flying cab technology within decade              
> Diesel collapse gives automakers carbon headache              

STRATEGY
> Daimler: Li Shufu partnership needs BAIC backing              
> BMW reviewing Russia production - CEO                         
> Any VW trucks IPO must protect workers, they say              
> VW ponders trucks IPO amid efficiency push - CEO              
> Fiat Chrysler to spin-off Magneti Marelli                     
    
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
> BMW to develop and produce electric Mini in China             
> Daimler: nickel rich batteries gaining traction               
> PSA demands commitments on electric-car charging              
    
TRADE
> FCA chief calls for cool on U.S. trade rhetoric               
> Trump trade threats alarm German carmakers                    

BREXIT
> Peugeot needs Brexit clarity for decision on UK               
> Brexit transition deal key for Aston Martin sale              
> JLR wants Brexit detail for electric car plans                
> Ford calls for Brexit clarity for investment                  

 (Compiled by Mark Potter and David Goodman)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
