AUTOSHOW-Toyota to consider selling locally-developed EVs in China

GUANGZHOU/BEIJING, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will consider selling in China all-electric battery car models developed by its two local joint ventures, the automaker said on Friday in a press release.

The electric vehicles (EVs) would expand Toyota’s lineup of all-electric battery cars and help the company comply with stringent so-called new-energy vehicle (NEV) production and sales quotas that will take effect in China in 2019.

Toyota said it also planned to launch an EV model, developed in Japan, in China in 2020. (Reporting By Beijing Newsroom and Hong Kong Newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)