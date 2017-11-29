FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jeep Wrangler can meet U.S. emissions rules into the 2020s -exec
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
North Korea
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Rohingya Crisis
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Editor's Picks
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
November 29, 2017 / 10:53 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Jeep Wrangler can meet U.S. emissions rules into the 2020s -exec

Joseph White

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The new Jeep Wrangler unveiled Wednesday should meet U.S. CO2 emissions rules into the 2020s, the head of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s Jeep sport utility vehicle brand told Reuters.

Mike Manley said Fiat Chrysler expects the new Wrangler, which is 200 pounds lighter than the current model, will average 20 miles per gallon in the city, and 23 on the highway. The current model is rated at 18 city and 20 highway.

Jeep will add a four-cylinder engine to the Jeep Wrangler lineup, making the vehicle more competitive in European and Asian markets, Manley added. (Reporting by Joseph White in Los Angeles; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.