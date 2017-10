Aug 10 (Reuters) - Satellite group Avanti Communications Group Plc said Chief Executive David Williams is leaving the company.

Alan Harper, a board non-executive director since March 2017, will assume the role of interim CEO.

“A comprehensive search to recruit a new full-time CEO will commence in due course,” the company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)