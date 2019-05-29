Money News
May 29, 2019 / 6:20 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

UK software group AVEVA confident after 20% rise in profit

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British industrial software company AVEVA met market expectations with a 20% rise in full-year adjusted earnings on Wednesday and said it was confident it would meet its medium-term targets.

The company, which reported its first full year since buying Schneider Electrical’s industrial software business, reported adjusted earnings of 184.5 million pounds ($234 million), in line with a forecast of 183 million pounds, on revenue up 12% to 775.2 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7898 pounds)

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
