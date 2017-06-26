FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Alphabet partners with Avis to manage self-driving car fleet
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 26, 2017 / 2:45 PM / a month ago

Alphabet partners with Avis to manage self-driving car fleet

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Alphabet Inc, signed an agreement with Avis Budget Group Inc under which the U.S. car rental firm will manage its fleet of autonomous vehicles, the companies said on Monday.

Avis will offer fleet support and maintenance services for Waymo's fleet of autonomous vehicles, the companies said.

Waymo recently said it was adding hundreds of Chrysler Pacifica minivans to build a 600-vehicle fleet.

Avis' shares rose as much as 21 percent to $29.32 in morning trading, recording their biggest intraday percentage gain in more than five years. Alphabet's shares were little changed at $984.88.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.