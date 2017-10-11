FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Aviva Investors appoints Mike Craston as non-executive director
#Regulatory News
October 11, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 6 days ago

MOVES-Aviva Investors appoints Mike Craston as non-executive director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed Mike Craston non-executive director, effective immediately, and also named him chairman of the board of Aviva Investors Holdings Ltd, effective Nov. 17.

Craston, who joined Aviva in January 2016 and was a member of the executive committee until June this year, would succeed John Misselbrook, who retires from the board in November.

Craston’s appointment has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

As chairman, Craston would be a member of the risk, audit and remuneration committees and has also been appointed chairman of the nomination committee.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru

